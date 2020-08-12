Tamil superstar Vijay accepts Green Challenge

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Vijay planted a sapling at his residence as part of the Green India Challenge launched by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar. Vijay accepted the Green Challenge thrown by Telugu film hero Mahesh recently. Santosh thanked the Tamil star for accepting the challenge.



Several film celebrities, noted personalities and political leaders also accepted the Green Challenge launched by TRS MP aiming to promote Green India and create awareness about the importance of planting saplings for environment protection.