TFPC to issue ban on Dhanush!

It was recently reported that the Tamil Film Producer’s Council (TFPC) had issued a red card to popular Tamil heroes Silambarasan (Simbu), Vishal and SJ Suryah due to their alleged non-cooperation in honoring their professional commitments. While the news came across as a big shock, these stars are yet to respond on the issue.

Now, if the latest buzz in the Tamil film circles is anything to be believed, star Tamil hero Dhanush will be the next Kollywood hero to be issued a red card by the Tamil Film Producer’s Council. Apparently, Dhanush did not honor his long-pending commitment with the leading Tamil film production house Sri Thenandal Films. The producers at Sri Thenandal Films reportedly approached the TFPC over the issue, and the council is mulling a ban on Dhanush.

As per the ongoing buzz, Dhanush was supposed to direct his second directorial venture on Sri Thenandal Films banner. However, the project never went on floors even though an official announcement was made way back in 2017.