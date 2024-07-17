Tragedy strikes on the set of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2;’ stuntman dies

The filming of Karthi’s much-anticipated sequel, Sardar 2, commenced at Prasad Labs in Chennai with excitement as the cast welcomed the addition of SJ Suryah. However, the atmosphere of anticipation quickly turned to sorrow due to a tragic accident on set.

During the filming of an action scene, stuntman Ezhumalai fell from a height of 20 feet, resulting in his untimely death. The Virugambakkam police have initiated an investigation into the incident, raising concerns over the apparent lack of adequate safety equipment during the stunt.

The sudden and tragic accident has profoundly affected the entire production team, leading to an immediate suspension of filming. The incident has cast a shadow over the project, prompting discussions about the necessity of stringent safety measures on film sets.

Sardar 2, directed by PS Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures, features music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project, highly anticipated by fans, now faces a period of mourning and reflection as the team grapples with this loss.

As the investigation continues, the film industry at large is reminded of the critical importance of ensuring safety and the well-being of all crew members involved in the filmmaking process.