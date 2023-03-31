Viduthalai Part 1 Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers other Torrent sites

Vettri Maaran, a National Award-winning filmmaker, is releasing his latest film, Viduthalai: Part 1, today. The movie's casting, which features Soori as the lead and Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role, has generated a lot of excitement among fans eagerly anticipating the director's cinematic wizardry on the silver screen.





The Vijay Sethupathi and Soori-starring film Viduthalai: Part 1 , has unfortunately been leaked on popular torrent websites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Tamilmv, and Tamilgun, among others. Despite strict laws against film piracy and its recent release in cinemas, various versions of the film have surfaced online, including high-definition copies on some sites. This illegal activity will result in significant financial losses for the producers and adversely impact the movie's box office performance.