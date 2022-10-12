Vignesh Shivan Drops A Cryptic Post Announcing The Birth Of Their Twins

It is all known that Kollywood's star couple Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara announced the birth of their little twins and shared the happy news with all their fans through social media. They also shared a few glimpses of the little ones and revealed the names too. Vignesh is all happy and shared the post on both Instagram and Twitter pages. But there are some controversies doing rounds on the surrogacy issue. Off late, the star director dropped a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories and tried to put out his views…





































The image has three posters… The first one has the happy family sketch and it has the Mother Theresa quote… "If you want to change the world, go home and love your family". The second one has a rose flower pic and it has "Everything comes to you in the right moment. Be patient. Be grateful." The last pic has a pic a two kids playing and it has the quote, "Pay attention to people that care. Who wants better for you. They're your people."



Through this post, Vignesh announced the arrival of their little ones… He wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa

We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys…

All Our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great".

Both the stars are seen kissing the little ones cute legs with all love!

This is another post and Nayan is seen all happy with her little ones.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). From then they never hid their love tale and attended all the events and promotional parties together. Vignesh also calls his lovely wife 'Thangamey' which means gold and 'Kanmani' which means darling. Kollywood's power couple tied a knot on 9th June, 2022 at Mahabalipuram amid a few close friends and family members.