Vijay Sethupathi's film on Zee Plex to be priced at Rs 199, film industry says 'too much'
Zee Plex, the DTH service from the Zee Group is to launch its maiden Tamil film offering – Ka Pae Ranasingham on October 2. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh, the film is a socio-political thriller. The service provider has fixed a rate of Rs 199 for watching the film, which will be streamed on a few mobile networks and also on the OTT platform Zee5.
Opinions are mixed on this move, reports Dinamani quoting film industry sources. According to Dhananjayan, a leading producer, the public has just about warmed to paying subscriptions for watching films on OTT platforms and would be selective when it comes to paying separately for new films. ' Films have been watched free at homes and it will be seen how the public reacts to this offer' he opines.
Meanwhile, there are calculations being bandied about that a family would spend at least Rs 2000 for watching a film in multiplexes and in comparison, this rate is not very high. However, it will be seen whether the public takes it on merit or a case-to-case basis if they are separately charged for watching heroes and heroines of their choice.