Vijay's Master Joins 200 Crore Club Even Before Its Release

Kollywood actor Vijay is one of the most bankable stars in the Tamil Film industry. The actor is most sought after not only for his acting prowess but also his stamina at the box office. Vijay is one actor from whom producers can get huge ROI (return on investment), a fact proved each time his movie releases.

The actor was last seen in the sports drama Bigil (whistle in Telugu). The film collected substantial moolah at the ticket window and was a blockbuster hit. Now, his next is titled, Master. The film is still in its production stage. However, the film has already joined the 200 crore club. Curious to know how? Read on to find out.

It is a general practice for filmmakers to sell the rights of the movie after the final product is ready. Even though they are flooded with offers, they hold back from selling the rights to the distributors as they believe that they can jack up the asking price after they have the finished product in hand. A case in point is that of Sandalwood actor's Yash's upcoming movie KGF Chapter 2 which is under production right now. The director has been getting calls from filmmakers across the industries to sell the distribution rights. However, Prashanth Neel wants to wait before he takes any decision on it.

Now, back to Master. The maker has done the unthinkable. He has gone ahead and sold the rights even before the movie is ready and we hear that Master pre-release business has already surpassed 200 crores! Isn't that amazing?

Apparently, this is a big milestone as only a Rajini movie had achieved this feat in the past.

Vijay's Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. And distributors think that this director-actor duo is a deadly combination and is capable of working wonders at the box office which is why they have gone ahead and bought the rights without having any second thoughts.

Apparently, Vijay has even advised the makers against selling rights to just one person at a huge price. Instead, he is said to have suggested that they sell to different people at affordable prices.

Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto, who happens to be the niece of actor Vijay. The film is being produced under the banner XB Film creators. Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Gouri Kishan, Shanthanu

Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das form part of the Master cast.