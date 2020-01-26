Your Negativity Made Me Stubborn To Prove You Wrong: Varalaxmi

Kollywood actress Varalaxmi, daughter of senior actor Radhikaa and Sarathkumar has alreadt completed 25 ytears in the industry. The actress had also worked in Sandalwood in a Kannada movie titled Maanikya opposite Kichcha Sudeep. Maanikya was the Kannada remake of the Telugu hit Mirchi which featured Prabhas in the lead role.

The actress took to social media to express her gratitude to fans and also thank her detractors too because of whom she was more determined to grow.

Her note read:

It has been a long and difficult journey. They say good things are never easy to get. it holds true in my case. But dreams do come true. I have worked hard to the best of my capability. I have faced many challenges to get to this point in my life. Now to think that I have completed 25 films seems like such a huge benchmark for me.

I wanna thank all those people who stood by me no matter what and always had by back. I also wanna thank those who stood against me and discouraged me, thank you, because of your negativity it made me stronger and more stubborn to prove you wrong. Thank you to all my loving fans who have supported me, loved me and grown with me. I wanna thank all my directors and producers who had faith in me and believed in me unconditionally. I wanna thank God for having blessed me with so much love, joy, success and positivity.

She also thanked Ramesh Anna, her makeup artist and her entire staff for staying with her through thick and thin. While saying that she felt blessed to have scored a quarter century in the industry, she also said that dreams do come true and that she would work hard to keep her fans entertained.