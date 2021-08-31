Kollywood's Ace Actress Jyotika Joins Instagram And Twitter Platforms And Bags 1.2M Followers In Just 45 Mins

Kollywood's ace actress Jyotika who is going high in her second innings has made her debut to social media platforms Twitter and Instagram and garnered millions of followers in just 2 hours. She shared a couple of beautiful pics from her Himalayas trekking vacay and happily greeted all her fans!



Coming to Twitter, this is her first post… Take a look!

Hello Everyone! 🇮🇳 On Social Media For The Very First Time ! A Lot Of Positivity to share from my Lockdown dairies.😊🙏🏻 @JyotikaSuriya pic.twitter.com/tVQ3Dbv2hv — Jyotika Suriya (@JyotikaSuriya) August 31, 2021

Along with sharing a beautiful picture from her vacation, Jyotika also jotted down, "Hello Everyone! Flag of India On Social Media For The Very First Time ! A Lot Of Positivity to share from my Lockdown dairies. @JyotikaSuriya".

She looked cool sporting in a trekking outfit and looked happy holding the National Flag with all smiles and pride!

Well, within a couple of hours, Jyotika garnered 2,476 followers and thus got an awesome welcome on social media.

Coming to Instagram, she shared a couple of pictures from her vacation and was all happy to make her debut on this picture sharing platform.

Jyotika shared a few amazing pictures from the beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes and also posed with all her partners. She also wrote, "At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes , 70 km trek With the awesome team of Bikat adventures- Rahul ,Sachin, Raul and Ashwin , n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u. Life is only an existence, unless we start living it!!! India is gorgeous! Jai hind!"

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Jyotika reached Himalayas with a 70 KM trek and celebrated the special day with great joy and pride holding the National flag. On Instagram, Jyotika bagged 1.3 million followers in just a couple of hours.

Jyotika's husband Suriya welcomed her to social media with a warm welcome post. He shared his message in the comments section by jotting down, "My pondatti Strongest!!! Thrilled to see you on Insta".

Speaking about Jyotika's work front, she will be next seen in Udanpirappe which is an Amazon Prime Original.