Krishna Arjun fame actor Rahul Sinha to essay a cop in web series Purvanchal

Rahul Sinha is a talented actor and theatre artist who currently seen in Subhash Ghai's show "Jaanaki" on Doordarshan. He has also been part of TV serials like Krishna-Arjun, Dur Dur Durbin, Kajal, Kya Kahe Kya Na Kahe, Kyun Apne Huye Padaye?, Haqeeqat, Laal Ishq, Bahubali serial produce by Prakash Jha, Kamal Hasan's documentary and films like "Chamku" and "Sehar."

Next, he will be seen in web series Purvanchal starring alongside Govind Namdev, Adhwesh Mishra, Dinesh Laal Yadav among others which is helmed by director Dheeraj Pandit and will be releasing on Chaupal OTT.





Speaking about his character he tells, "In this show, my character is of S.P Balwant Singh an intelligent, powerful and strong cop who is against political crime. The show director Dheeraj Pandit approached me for this character. He took 3 to 4 auditions of me for this particular role as well as my look test. Thats how I got ropped in for this character."



Sharing about the USP of the film he mentioned, "The back-drop of the story is of UP based political mafia (political crime thriller). The story is very interesting which is going to be something unique about Purvanchal from what is shown in Bollywood till now."

Describing his working experience he added, "The content and making of this film is really good. Working with actors such as Dinesh laal Yadav, Awdhesh Mishra, Govind Namdev was such a rewarding experience. I got to learn a lot from Mr.Govind Namdev and was really happy to work with my co-stars."