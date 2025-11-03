‘Krishna Leela’: Story Is The Hero

Young actor Devan takes on a double responsibility as both hero and director in the upcoming supernatural love story ‘Krishna Leela’, which carries the intriguing tagline ‘Tirigochina Kaalam’. Starring Dhanya Balakrishnan as the female lead, the film is produced by Jyotsna Ji under Mahasen Visuals and presented by Baby Vaishnavi. With story and dialogues by Anil Kiran Kumar Ji, ‘Krishna Leela’ is set for a grand release on November 7. The film’s teaser and trailer have already received an enthusiastic response from audiences.

Recalling how the journey began, Devan shared, “I was working as a software engineer while trying to make my mark in films and had already acted in two movies. When I was waiting for new opportunities, producer Jyotsna Ji and writer Anil narrated this story to me. After listening to it for a week, I made some changes to suit today’s generation and gave it a unique screenplay. They instantly loved the idea.”

When it came to choosing a director, Devan took everyone by surprise. “Though I had no prior experience in direction, I’ve always had a strong understanding of story and screenplay,” he said. “With that confidence, I approached DOP Chota K Naidu garu. After listening to the story, he was very impressed and promised his full support. That’s how ‘Krishna Leela’ came to life.”

Explaining the film’s concept, Devan said, “‘Krishna Leela’ means Time Returned. Leela means play — it’s about how Krishna plays a love story. Man cannot bring back time, but what if time itself returns with divine power? That’s the essence of our story, presented in an intriguing way.”

The actor-director added that the film carries deep philosophical undertones. “Every action has destiny. Everyone we meet in this life has a past connection with us. The Bhagavad Gita teaches us to love them without expectation. We’ve tried to depict that beautifully through this story,” he explained.

On incorporating Krishna’s philosophy, Devan shared, “It’s a vast subject. I often listened to Gangadhar Shastri’s lectures and even consulted him during script development. He clarified my doubts and helped me bring depth to the story. What we visualized on paper has come alive with honesty and emotion.”

Praising his team, Devan said, “Dhanya Balakrishnan connected deeply with the role and delivered a brilliant performance. We also have talented artists like Prithvi garu and Tulsi garu, whose presence elevated the film. Chota garu gave me confidence, Satish Mutyala garu captured every frame beautifully, and Bheemsgaru’s music and background score are exceptional.”

Devan concluded with heartfelt sincerity: “Love is a universal emotion. After watching ‘Krishna Leela’, audiences will feel a renewed connection with the people around them. For now, my only goal is to bring this story closer to their hearts.”



