Krithi Shetty dominates the style charts

Rising star Krithi Shetty once again proved why she is a fashion icon, effortlessly turning heads at a recent movie awards event. As she gears up for her highly anticipated Tamil film ‘LIK’, co-starring blockbuster hero Pradeep Ranganath, Krithi made a grand style statement, leaving everyone in awe.

Draped in a stunning red sleeveless blouse paired with a matching flowy skirt and dupatta, Krithi exuded elegance and grace. Adding a perfect touch of contrast, she accessorized her look with a striking emerald green necklace, while her loose tresses cascaded down like a dream, making her appearance nothing short of regal.

Krithi, who has already carved a niche for herself in Telugu and Tamil cinema, continues to captivate audiences both on and off-screen. Her effortless charm and impeccable fashion sense have made her a trendsetter in the industry. Beyond her show-stopping attire, the evening also held sentimental value for Krithi, as she celebrated the success of her Malayalam debut ‘ARM’.

With ‘LIK’ scheduled for a grand release on May 16, the anticipation around Krithi’s performance is reaching new heights. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing her share screen space with Pradeep Ranganath, promising an exciting cinematic experience.



