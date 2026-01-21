Kriti Sanon jokes about ‘mithai weight’ after sister Nupur’s wedding

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon has returned to her fitness routine following her sister Nupur’s wedding celebrations, playfully referring to the extra “mithai weight” she gained during the festivities.

Known for her toned physique, Kriti shared that she is now focused on getting back in shape and working on her abs. Taking to Instagram, the actress reshared a post from her trainer, which showed her powering through an intense core workout session with determination.

Adding a humorous touch, the ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ star hinted that her abs are currently hidden under post-wedding indulgence. She captioned the post, “Need to get those abs out of that mithai weight hiding them!”

Kriti’s sister Nupur tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben in Udaipur on January 10, 2026. The wedding festivities included both Christian and Hindu ceremonies and were attended by close family and friends.

On the professional front, Kriti will next be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Cocktail 2’. While Kriti has previously worked with Shahid in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, this will mark her first on-screen collaboration with Rashmika. The much-awaited sequel is being produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, with the story penned by Luv Ranjan. Details of the plot have been kept tightly under wraps.

Kriti was last seen in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, a romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai. Considered a spiritual sequel to the 2013 film ‘Raanjhanaa’, the movie starred Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The story follows Shankar, who forms a deep bond with Mukti while she conducts her PhD research on him. After their relationship ends and Mukti moves on, Shankar joins the Indian Air Force, only for their unresolved past to resurface years later when they cross paths again.

Kriti made her acting debut with the Telugu film ‘1: Nenokkadine’ in 2014 and entered Bollywood with the action drama ‘Heropanti’. She gained wider recognition with films such as ‘Dilwale’ and ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. Her performance in ‘Mimi’, where she played an aspiring actress who becomes a surrogate mother, earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, cementing her place among Bollywood’s leading stars.