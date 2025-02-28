Live
- IIIT-Bangalore hosts RISE, showcasing innovation and emerging tech
- STEM hiring in tier 2 and 3 Indian cities to rise by 15-20 pc by 2027: Report
- Three-day international conference on Science, Spirituality, and Health
- Growing demand for finance certifications: Survey
- Kubera Set for June 20 Release; Amazon Prime Video Secures Rights
- BJP’s Raja Singh Demands Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Resignation
- Illegal Parking Fees at SMVT: Advocate Files Police Complaint
- Banks to Stay Closed for 14 Days in March 2025: Check Details
- Entrepreneurs: Transforming the 21st-century workplace
- Cruise Vessel ‘Hebridean Sky’ Arrives at New Mangalore Port
The much-anticipated film Kubera, starring Dhanush and directed by Sekhar Kammula, is officially scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20. The multilingual project features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.
In addition to confirming the release date, the filmmakers announced that Amazon Prime Video has secured the digital streaming rights for Kubera in all languages. The platform reportedly acquired the rights for a significant sum.
The film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna in a key role, with Jim Sarbh joining the ensemble cast.
Backed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in collaboration with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kubera has been generating substantial buzz. Music for the project has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
