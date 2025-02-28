Kubera Set for June 20 Release; Amazon Prime Video Secures Rights

The much-anticipated film Kubera, starring Dhanush and directed by Sekhar Kammula, is officially scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20. The multilingual project features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

In addition to confirming the release date, the filmmakers announced that Amazon Prime Video has secured the digital streaming rights for Kubera in all languages. The platform reportedly acquired the rights for a significant sum.

The film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna in a key role, with Jim Sarbh joining the ensemble cast.

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in collaboration with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kubera has been generating substantial buzz. Music for the project has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.















