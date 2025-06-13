  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Kuberaa and Kannappa Pre-Release Events Postponed After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Kuberaa and Kannappa Pre-Release Events Postponed After Ahmedabad Plane Crash
x
Highlights

The pre-release events of Nagarjuna-Dhanush’s Kuberaa and Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa have been postponed in solidarity with the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika play the lead roles in the film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula.

The film team had recently announced that the pre-release event would be held in Hyderabad on Friday. However, in light of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, it has now been revealed thatthe event is being postponed. The team has expressed solidarity with the victims of the incident.

Kuberaa, made on a pan-India scale, is scheduled to release on June 20.

Actor Manchu Vishnu has also announced that the pre-release event and trailer launch of Kannappa are being postponed due to the same tragedy. The film team had planned to hold the event in Indore on Friday.

This pan-India movie, directed by Bollywood director Mukesh Kumar and starring Vishnu in the lead role, is set to release on June 27.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick