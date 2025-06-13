Live
Kuberaa and Kannappa Pre-Release Events Postponed After Ahmedabad Plane Crash
The pre-release events of Nagarjuna-Dhanush’s Kuberaa and Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa have been postponed in solidarity with the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash.
Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika play the lead roles in the film Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula.
The film team had recently announced that the pre-release event would be held in Hyderabad on Friday. However, in light of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, it has now been revealed thatthe event is being postponed. The team has expressed solidarity with the victims of the incident.
Kuberaa, made on a pan-India scale, is scheduled to release on June 20.
Actor Manchu Vishnu has also announced that the pre-release event and trailer launch of Kannappa are being postponed due to the same tragedy. The film team had planned to hold the event in Indore on Friday.
This pan-India movie, directed by Bollywood director Mukesh Kumar and starring Vishnu in the lead role, is set to release on June 27.