Kuberaa Movie Release Today | Dhanush, Nagarjuna Social Drama | X Review & Tweet

Kuberaa movie, directed by Sekhar Kammula, stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika. It was released today, June 20.

The story is about a poor beggar (Dhanush) and a rich man (Nagarjuna) who fight in different ways. Rashmika plays a strong woman who thinks the rich will always win.

People like Dhanush’s acting and Nagarjuna’s role. The music by Devi Sri Prasad is very good, especially in sad and emotional parts.

The movie talks about social issues and is getting good reviews.