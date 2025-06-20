Live
Kuberaa Movie Release Today | Dhanush, Nagarjuna Social Drama | X Review & Tweet
Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula and released on June 20, stars Dhanush as a beggar and Nagarjuna as a rich ma
Kuberaa movie, directed by Sekhar Kammula, stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika. It was released today, June 20.
The story is about a poor beggar (Dhanush) and a rich man (Nagarjuna) who fight in different ways. Rashmika plays a strong woman who thinks the rich will always win.
People like Dhanush’s acting and Nagarjuna’s role. The music by Devi Sri Prasad is very good, especially in sad and emotional parts.
The movie talks about social issues and is getting good reviews.
#Kuberaa - A meaningful story with soul and substance.The movie starts off a bit slow but becomes engaging after Dhanush’s entry and keeps the interest alive till the end. Dhanush delivers one of his best performances as a beggar. Devi Sri Prasad’s emotional background score… pic.twitter.com/ulFiZgKhuq— Priyanka soni (@Priyanka1646044) June 20, 2025
#KuberaaReview 1st half: Gripping, gritty, and atmospheric! #Dhanush’s rise from the streets is raw and intense.#Nagarjuna simmers with silent power, and #Rashmika adds a strong emotional layer. The chase game is set, hyped for the madness in second half! 🔥💥 #Kuberaa pic.twitter.com/3SITa3O2VP— CineMarvel🇮🇳 (@cinemarvelindia) June 19, 2025
#Kuberaa is a watchable crime drama that has solid moments that work well in both halves, but, at the same time, is too lengthy with an uneven pace and a rushed pre-climax and climax sequence.⁰⁰First and foremost, Dhanush gives arguably his career-best performance. He is superb…— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 20, 2025
Especially @ThisIsDSP, #DeviSriPrasad what a BGM man🔥The second half has at least 4-5 emotional scenes which are worth the ticket price.Remaining👌🏻#Kuberaa #Dhanush #JimSarbh #NagarjunaAkkineni#ShekarKammula #KuberaaTrailer #KuberaaInCinemasFromTomorrow #RashmikaMandanna https://t.co/dcGxAB1Pfz— IndianCinemaLover (@Vishwa0911) June 20, 2025