Live
- Sruthi Manojna Vemuri Young Artist from India Recognised as one of the Winners at 16th Global Toyota Dream Car Art Contest
- Zell Education launches certification program, the Certification in Finance & Accounts
- Teacher breaks hand of student for worshipping Ganesh statue in Karnataka
- Daughters of truck drivers to get Mahindra SAARTHI ABHIYAAN Scholarship for education
- How long Covid affects education, lives of kids, youth
- India got Nehru, Pak got Jinnah, this is the reason where we are today: AAP MP
- SC to revisit its judgment holding that lawmakers have immunity against criminal prosecution for accepting bribes to vote in House
- Bitcoin logs over 700K transactions in single day after almost 2 years: Data
- MLA VM Abraham handed out CM relief cheques to the victims
- District SP Goush Alam IPS who conducted surprise inspection of Kannaigudem Police Station
Just In
‘Kumari Srimathi’ teaser shows the challenges faced by a strongminded woman
Actress Nithya Menen’s upcoming comedy-drama series ‘Kumari Srimathi’ is all set to stream digitally on Prime Video from September 28.
Actress Nithya Menen’s upcoming comedy-drama series ‘Kumari Srimathi’ is all set to stream digitally on Prime Video from September 28. The popular production house Swapna Cinema, in association with Early Monsoon Tales, is producing the series. While well-known director Srinivas Avasarala provided the screenplay and dialogues for the web series, GomteshUpadhye who created a sensation with his music video “Neeve” is directing it.
Nithya Menen’s character was introduced through a motion poster a couple of days ago. Today, Srimathi ‘s character is shown through a small teaser which is unleashed by actress Keerthy Suresh. With a unique and empowering story, “Kumari Srimathi” shows the challenges faced by a strongminded woman in a comic way.
Going by the teaser, the drama in Srimathi’s life is demonstrated in a lighter vein. Nithya Menen plays her role impeccably and brings sturdiness to the role with her superb portrayal.
The series will have seven episodes and each episode has a duration of 40 minutes. Songs for the series are scored by Staccato and Kamran, whereas Mohana Krishna is the director of photography. Latha Naidu is the production designer, while SrujanaAdusumilli is the editor and Chandu Nimmagadda is the executive producer. “Kumari Srimathi” will have its release on Amazon Prime soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.