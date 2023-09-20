‘Kumari Srimathi’ teaser shows the challenges faced by a strongminded woman

Actress Nithya Menen’s upcoming comedy-drama series ‘Kumari Srimathi’ is all set to stream digitally on Prime Video from September 28. The popular production house Swapna Cinema, in association with Early Monsoon Tales, is producing the series. While well-known director Srinivas Avasarala provided the screenplay and dialogues for the web series, GomteshUpadhye who created a sensation with his music video “Neeve” is directing it.





Nithya Menen’s character was introduced through a motion poster a couple of days ago. Today, Srimathi ‘s character is shown through a small teaser which is unleashed by actress Keerthy Suresh. With a unique and empowering story, “Kumari Srimathi” shows the challenges faced by a strongminded woman in a comic way.



Going by the teaser, the drama in Srimathi’s life is demonstrated in a lighter vein. Nithya Menen plays her role impeccably and brings sturdiness to the role with her superb portrayal.

The series will have seven episodes and each episode has a duration of 40 minutes. Songs for the series are scored by Staccato and Kamran, whereas Mohana Krishna is the director of photography. Latha Naidu is the production designer, while SrujanaAdusumilli is the editor and Chandu Nimmagadda is the executive producer. “Kumari Srimathi” will have its release on Amazon Prime soon in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.