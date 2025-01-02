KVN Productions teams up with Thespian Films for Malayalam debut

KVN Productions, led by the visionary Mr. Venkat K Narayana, has announced a highly anticipated collaboration with Thespian Films, helmed by Mrs. Shailaja Desai Fenn, to bring a new level of storytelling to Malayalam cinema. The upcoming project, which promises to be a visual spectacle, will be directed by the acclaimed Chidambaram, known for Manjummel Boys, with celebrated writer Jithu Madhavan, recognized for Aavesham, handling the script.

The film boasts an exceptional crew, with Shyju Khalid serving as the Director of Photography, Sushin Shyam composing the music, and Vivek Harshan editing. These industry veterans are set to bring their collective expertise to what is expected to be a standout cinematic experience.

Venkat K Narayana, Founder of KVN Productions, expressed excitement about the project, stating, "Our vision has always been to redefine cinema across languages, and this Malayalam film marks our foray into this vibrant industry with the same grandeur and excellence that our audiences expect."

Director Chidambaram shared his enthusiasm, noting, "I’m thrilled to work with a team that shares my passion for storytelling. This collaboration is something I look forward to, and I can’t wait to bring this vision to life."

Writer Jithu Madhavan also expressed his excitement, saying, "This script is very close to my heart, and with such a stellar team, I’m confident we will create something truly special."

KVN Productions, which already has a promising 2025 slate, including KD (Kannada), Toxic with Yash, Thalapathy 69 (Tamil), and Thriller with Priyadarshan in Hindi, is now set to make a powerful entry into Malayalam cinema, further solidifying its position as a major player in the entertainment industry.