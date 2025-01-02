Live
- Honour for your tireless hard work: Sports Minister congratulates National Sports Awards recipients
- Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition: All You Need to Know Ahead of Launch
- 16.15 lakh EVs incentivised under FAME-II scheme: Centre
- Parimatch Promo Code 2025: Use PARI100 to unlock ₹20,000 in free bets
- ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ has high-energy mass appeal
- Pushpa 2 Crosses Rs 1788 Crore, Beats Baahubali 2’s Box Office Record
- Indian scientists show hormone melatonin can treat Parkinson's
- Mamata to write to Centre on BSF's role in infiltration from Bangladesh
- Hyderabad Woman Successfully Treated After Multiple Cardiac Arrests
- Xiaomi 16 May Feature Periscope Telephoto Lens in Standard Variant
Just In
KVN Productions teams up with Thespian Films for Malayalam debut
KVN Productions, led by the visionary Mr. Venkat K Narayana, has announced a highly anticipated collaboration with Thespian Films, helmed by Mrs. Shailaja Desai Fenn, to bring a new level of storytelling to Malayalam cinema.
KVN Productions, led by the visionary Mr. Venkat K Narayana, has announced a highly anticipated collaboration with Thespian Films, helmed by Mrs. Shailaja Desai Fenn, to bring a new level of storytelling to Malayalam cinema. The upcoming project, which promises to be a visual spectacle, will be directed by the acclaimed Chidambaram, known for Manjummel Boys, with celebrated writer Jithu Madhavan, recognized for Aavesham, handling the script.
The film boasts an exceptional crew, with Shyju Khalid serving as the Director of Photography, Sushin Shyam composing the music, and Vivek Harshan editing. These industry veterans are set to bring their collective expertise to what is expected to be a standout cinematic experience.
Venkat K Narayana, Founder of KVN Productions, expressed excitement about the project, stating, "Our vision has always been to redefine cinema across languages, and this Malayalam film marks our foray into this vibrant industry with the same grandeur and excellence that our audiences expect."
Director Chidambaram shared his enthusiasm, noting, "I’m thrilled to work with a team that shares my passion for storytelling. This collaboration is something I look forward to, and I can’t wait to bring this vision to life."
Writer Jithu Madhavan also expressed his excitement, saying, "This script is very close to my heart, and with such a stellar team, I’m confident we will create something truly special."
KVN Productions, which already has a promising 2025 slate, including KD (Kannada), Toxic with Yash, Thalapathy 69 (Tamil), and Thriller with Priyadarshan in Hindi, is now set to make a powerful entry into Malayalam cinema, further solidifying its position as a major player in the entertainment industry.