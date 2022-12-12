LA Film Critics 2022: MM Keeravani Bags Best Music Director Award For RRR Movie

Tollywood's best movie of the year RRR is still continuing to break records… As the official 'Awards' season of 2022 is all set to wind up soon, RRR is showing off its prowess by winning prestigious trophies. Already the movie is listed in the top ten movies of the 'Atlanta Film Critics Circle Award' and also bagged the 'Best International Feature' award along with being nominated in total four categories of 'The HCA Creative Awards'. Now, it's the turn of music director MM Keeravani. He bagged 'Best Music Score' award at LA Film Critics 2022. The makers shared this good news with all their fans through social media along with congratulating Keeravani.



Our very own @MMKeeravaani Garu won the prestigious @LAFilmCritics award for the Best Music Director🥳 Our utmost gratitude to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie's chartbuster album & background score. 🎶🎼 pic.twitter.com/a9KGTsb73j — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 12, 2022

Along with sharing MM Keeravani's pic, they also wrote, "Our very own @MMKeeravaani Garu won the prestigious @LAFilmCritics award for the Best Music Director. Our utmost gratitude to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie's chartbuster album & background score."

Well, even filmmaker SS Rajamouli also just missed the chance to bag the award as he got the runner-up position in the 'Best Director' category.

Best Director, Runner-up: S.S. Rajamouli #LAFCA — Los Angeles Film Critics Association (@LAFilmCritics) December 11, 2022

We can witness the officials listing SS Rajamouli's name in the runner-up position.

Best Music/Score, Winner: M.M. Keeravani, RRR #LAFCA — Los Angeles Film Critics Association (@LAFilmCritics) December 11, 2022

MM Keeravani is listed as the 'Best Music Director'…

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!

Let us check out the complete list of winners of 'The Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2022':

Best Picture: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) and "Tár" (Focus Features)

• Best Director: Todd Field, "Tár" (Focus Features)

• Runner-up: S.S. Rajamouli, "RRR" (Variance Films)

Leading Performances:

• Cate Blanchett, "Tár" (Focus Features) and Bill Nighy, "Living" (Sony Pictures Classics)

• Runners-up: Danielle Deadwyler, "Till" (Orion/United Artists Releasing) and Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Supporting Performances:

• Dolly De Leon, "Triangle of Sadness" (Neon) and Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

• Runners-up: Jessie Buckley, "Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) and Brian Tyree Henry for "Causeway" (A24/Apple Original Films)

Best Screenplay:

• Todd Field, "Tár" (Focus Features)

• Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Cinematography:

• Michal Dymek, "EO" (Janus Films and Sideshow)

• Runner-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, "Nope" (Universal Pictures)

Best Editing:

• Blair McClendon, "Aftersun" (A24)

• Runner-up: Monika Willi, "Tár" (Focus Features)

Best Production Design:

• Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, "Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

• Runner-up: Jason Kisvarday, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

Best Music Score:

• M.M. Keeravani, "RRR" (Variance Films)

• Runner-up: Paweł Mykietyn, "EO" (Janus Films and Sideshow)

Best Foreign Language:

• "EO" (Janus Films and Sideshow)

• Runner-up: "Saint Omer" (Neon)

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film:

• "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed" (Neon)

• Runner-up: "Fire of Love" (National Geographic/Neon)

Best Animation:

• "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Netflix)

• Runner-up: "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On" (A24)

New Generation Award: Davy Chou and Park Ji-Min, "Return to Seoul" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize: "De Humani Corporis Fabrica" (Grasshopper Film)

Career Achievement Award: Claire Denis

Boston Society of Film Critics

• Best Film: "Return to Seoul"

• Director: Todd Field, "Tár"

• Actor: Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Actress: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Adapted Screenplay: Kogonada, "After Yang"

• Animated Feature: "Turning Red"

• Cinematography: "Pearl" – Eliot Rockett

• Editing: Blair McClendon, "Aftersun" and Kim Sang-bum, "Decision to Leave" (TIE)

• Original Score: M.M. Keeravani, "RRR"

• Documentary Feature: "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

• Ensemble: "Jackass Forever" and "Women Talking" (TIE)

• New Filmmaker: Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun"

New York Film Critics Online

• Best Picture: "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Director: The Daniels, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) and Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin" (TIE)

• Actor: Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Actress: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Supporting Actress: Hong Chau, "The Whale"

• Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

• Animated Feature: "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

• Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, "Nope"

• Use of Music: "Elvis"

• Documentary Feature: "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

• International Film: "EO"

• Breakthrough Performer: Austin Butler, "Elvis"

• Debut Director: Charlotte Wells, "Aftersun"

• Ensemble: "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Top 10 Films (alphabetical)

1. "Avatar: The Way of Water"

2. "Babylon"

3. "The Banshees of Inisherin"

4. "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

5. "The Fabelmans"

6. "RRR"

7. "She Said"

8. "Tár"

9. "Top Gun: Maverick"

10. "Women Talking"

Congratulations to all the winners…