‘Laggam Time’ team expresses confidence at film’s pre-release event

The makers of the upcoming Telugu entertainer Laggam Time held a lively pre-release event on Tuesday, ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on February 6. Produced by K. Himabindu under the banner of 20th Century Entertainments and presented by K. Yashwanth Kumar, the film is directed by Prajoth K. Vennam and features Rajesh Meru and Navya Chityala as the lead pair.

Addressing the gathering, lead actor Rajesh Meru shared that Laggam Time stood out for him because of its refreshing, non-violent narrative. “At a time when most scripts I heard were aggressive in nature, this story instantly connected with me. We worked extremely hard on this film, and thanks to the media, it has already reached audiences. I am confident it will entertain everyone,” he said, urging viewers to support the film upon release.

Producer K. Himabindu spoke candidly about the challenges faced during production, noting the difficulties small films encounter due to the growing trend of re-releases dominating prime weekend slots. “Despite all odds, we have made this film with sincerity. I assure audiences they will walk out of theatres laughing wholeheartedly,” she said.

Director Prajoth K. Vennam highlighted that Laggam Time is a film made entirely by newcomers, stressing the team’s attention to detail. He expressed gratitude to the cast and crew for their unwavering support, adding that the film is designed to appeal to audiences across all sections.

Members of the technical team, including choreographer Krishna Prasad, editor Vishwanath Koochanapalli, music director Pawan, costume designer Reteesha Reddy, and cinematographer Pawan Guntuku, also expressed confidence in the film’s quality, noting that it never feels like a small-budget production.With positive buzz from the pre-release event, Laggam Time is gearing up to entertain audiences when it hits theatres on February 6.