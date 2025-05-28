Lakshman Pudi releases patriotic song ‘Operation Sindhoor’ honoring Indian soldiers

Renowned health and diet expert Lakshman Pudi has unveiled a patriotic song titled “Operation Sindhoor” inspired by the Indian Army’s recent counterattack on Pakistani terrorist camps. This heartfelt musical tribute was written by Prasad, composed by Ramesh, with cinematography by Krishna, choreography by Uma Shankar, and editing by Manikanth. Lakshman not only directed and acted in the video but also lent his voice, making it a personal dedication to the nation’s soldiers.

The launch event featured prominent guests including JD Lakshmi Narayana, actor Ali, Major Oberoi, JAC Chairman Anjibabu, and producer Kunireddy Srinivas, who all praised Lakshman’s patriotic spirit and passion. JD Lakshmi Narayana admired Lakshman’s tribute, emphasizing the importance of honoring both soldiers and farmers. Actor Ali found Lakshman’s journey from health expert to patriotic artist inspiring, while Major Oberoi highlighted the Indian Army’s strength and the song’s motivational spirit.

Lakshman emotionally shared that his lifelong dream has been to serve the country in some way. Despite being 56, his health focus has kept him strong, enabling him to express his creativity and patriotism through this song dedicated to soldiers and their families.

“Operation Sindhoor” beautifully combines art and patriotism, inspiring listeners to appreciate and support the nation’s defenders.