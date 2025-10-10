Live
Lakshmi Manchu Celebrates Her 48th Birthday: Check Video Here
Highlights
Lakshmi Manchu posted photos with her friends, showing how much fun she had on her special day.
Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu celebrated her 48th birthday on Wednesday. She took to Instagram to share a cheerful video on Instagram.
In the video, she can be seen cutting several cakes, along with Manchu Manoj.
She also posted photos with her friends, showing how much fun she had on her special day.
Lakshmi captioned her post, saying, “Grateful for another year around the sun! Your love keeps me going.
