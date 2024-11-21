  • Menu
Latest OTT Releases This Week (Nov 18-24): Exciting Movies, Documentaries & Shows

A fresh week brings a new wave of exciting releases across streaming platforms. Whether you're into thrilling documentaries, gripping dramas, or action-packed heists, this week has something for everyone.

From Netflix to JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, check out the latest shows and movies hitting your screens from November 18th to 24th. Here's what's new this week!

1.Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale – Netflix

A documentary on actress Nayanthara’s rise to fame and her life with director Vignesh Shivan.

2. Dune: Prophecy – JioCinema

A prequel to Dune, focusing on two Harkonnen sisters and the rise of the Bene Gesserit.

3. Zombieverse Season 2 – Netflix

Contestants face a zombie outbreak in Seoul, completing challenges to survive.

4. Interior Chinatown – Disney+ Hotstar

A crime drama about an Asian-American actor uncovering a family secret.

5. Adoration – Netflix

An Italian series about a town’s chaos after a teenage girl goes missing.

6. GTMAX – Netflix

A former motocross champion gets involved in a high-stakes heist in Paris.

7. Shahs of Sunset – Netflix

A reality series about Iranian-American friends balancing life in LA.

8. Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy – Netflix

A documentary exposing the tricks used by brands to make us spend more.

9. Campus Beats Reboot – Amazon MX Player

The second season continues the story of two rival dance groups with a new mystery.

10. A Man on the Inside – Netflix

A retired professor takes on an undercover mission for a private investigator.

11. Alien: Romulus – Disney+ Hotstar

A group of young scientists encounter terrifying creatures on an abandoned space station.

12. The Helicopter Heist – Netflix

A Swedish series about a daring helicopter heist involving millions of stolen money.

13. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 – Netflix

The second season continues Vikrant’s battle to start a new life amidst new dangers

This week’s releases offer a variety of exciting shows and films across genres to enjoy on your favourite streaming platforms.

