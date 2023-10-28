Leo Movie Netflix Ott Release Date Revealed

Lokesh Kanagaraj's highly anticipated film of the year, "Leo," featuring the charismatic Thalapathy Vijay, made its global silver screen debut on October 19 amid controversies and high expectations. The movie has not only overcome obstacles but also garnered enthusiastic reviews from critics and audiences. Within its first week, "Leo" became Vijay's third film to swiftly breach the 300 crore club threshold, setting new box office records. It now aspires to surpass the monumental record set by "Jailer," which boasts an impressive 600 crore benchmark, although a challenging journey lies ahead.

In the midst of this box office triumph, "Leo" has confirmed its streaming date. The digital rights for the film have been acquired by Netflix India in a significant deal. After its theatrical run, "Leo" is expected to make its digital debut, maintaining the excitement around it. The tentative schedule for "Leo's" digital streaming premiere is set for November 21, awaiting an official announcement from the streaming giant.

In terms of box office performance, despite the controversies surrounding it since the release of its trailer, "Leo" continues to dominate. On its eighth day in theaters, it collected an impressive Rs 10.25 crore, bringing the film's net domestic collection to a staggering Rs 265.6 crore, as reported by the entertainment tracker Sacnilk