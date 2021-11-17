‘Liger’: Vijay Deverakonda enters the ring with Mike Tyson

Telugu hero Vijay Deverakonda is prepping up to cater to a pan-India subject with his upcoming movie 'Liger'.

Helmed by popular director Puri Jagannadh, the movie has got too many exciting aspects, which include the ensemble cast.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is making his Indian cinema debut with the most anticipated sports action flick 'Liger', which is captioned 'Saala Crossbreed'.

The 'Liger' team is currently in the US to shoot the crucial sequences involving Mike Tyson and Vijay Deverakonda. The current schedule began on Tuesday, as the 'Arjun Reddy' star comes face-to-face with Mike Tyson. The team shares an exciting update, as the poster features Vijay Deverakonda with Mike Tyson. Both of them heartily smiling, as they share a memorable moment together.

"And then they met - face to face! Absolute fire ?? The Legend vs Liger ???? #Liger #USAscheduleBegins ?? @MikeTyson @TheDeverakonda #PuriJagannadh @karanjohar @ananyapandayy @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects @IamVishuReddy," reads the statement of the team.

The much-anticipated sports drama is to feature Deverakonda in a never-before-seen avatar, and will also feature numerous foreign fighters in the high-octane sequences. 'Liger' is bankrolled in association with Puri connects and Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions.

Cinematography is handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director. Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.

Ananya Pandey plays the female lead opposite Vijay, while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in 'Liger', which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, simultaneously. IANS