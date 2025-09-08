Live
- Nandamuri Balakrishna Becomes First South Indian Actor to Ring NSE Bell
- Bengal: ISF legislator Nawsad Siddiqui files defamation case against Trinamool MLA Sokat Molla
- AI Godfather Geoffrey Hinton Reveals His Ex Used ChatGPT to Break Up With Him
- New Security Facilities for CISF at Mangaluru Airport
- 'Most shameful statement by any party chief': BJP slams Congress President Kharge for insulting farmers
- Odisha Cong chief slams BJD for abstaining from V-P polls
- 'Not proof of citizenship': SC asks ECI to accept Aadhaar as '12th document' in Bihar SIR
- Pakistan grappling with worsening security challenges: Report
- India, Israel sign Bilateral Investment Agreement to bolster economic ties
- Cashless vs Reimbursement Car Insurance Claims: What's the Difference?
Little Hearts Box Office Collection – Opening Weekend Report
Highlights
Little Hearts earns ₹12 Cr worldwide in its opening weekend with strong occupancy in Telugu states.
The latest Telugu flick, Little Hearts, is doing good at the box office this weekend. With positive word of mouth, many went to watch the movie in theaters.
Day 1 (Friday): ₹1.35 Cr
Day 2 (Saturday): ₹2.40 Cr
Day 3 (Sunday): ₹3.60 Cr
Total Collections (3 Days):
India Net: ₹7.35 Cr
India Gross: ₹8.50 Cr
Overseas: ₹3.50 Cr
Worldwide: ₹12.00 Cr
Occupancy on Sunday (Telugu):
Morning: 67%
Afternoon: 90%
Evening: 78%
Night: 65%
Highlights:
Hyderabad, Chennai, and Vizag had the highest attendance.
Vijayawada and Warangal also did well.
Next Story