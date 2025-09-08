  • Menu
Little Hearts Box Office Collection – Opening Weekend Report

Highlights

Little Hearts earns ₹12 Cr worldwide in its opening weekend with strong occupancy in Telugu states.

The latest Telugu flick, Little Hearts, is doing good at the box office this weekend. With positive word of mouth, many went to watch the movie in theaters.

Day 1 (Friday): ₹1.35 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹2.40 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹3.60 Cr

Total Collections (3 Days):

India Net: ₹7.35 Cr

India Gross: ₹8.50 Cr

Overseas: ₹3.50 Cr

Worldwide: ₹12.00 Cr

Occupancy on Sunday (Telugu):

Morning: 67%

Afternoon: 90%

Evening: 78%

Night: 65%

Highlights:

Hyderabad, Chennai, and Vizag had the highest attendance.

Vijayawada and Warangal also did well.

