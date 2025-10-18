Live
Lloyd group chief’s 7-year-old tweet goes viral as ‘Baahubali – The Epic 2025’ becomes reality!
The spectacular ‘Baahubali’ franchise, directed by visionary filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, continues to make headlines years after its release. The two-part epic, which created history at the global box office, is now being re-released as a single combined feature titled ‘Baahubali – The Epic 2025’ worldwide on December 31. The announcement, along with the film’s runtime, has generated massive excitement among fans. However, social media has now turned its attention to a surprising figure connected to this re-release — Lloyd Group Chairman Vikram Narayana Rao.
There has been some misunderstanding that Vikram Narayana Rao is financially backing the film’s re-release or producing it. But that is not true. Instead, the renewed spotlight on him comes from a viral tweet he posted back in 2017, just a week after the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
On May 6, 2017, Rao tweeted to Rajamouli suggesting a combined edit of both parts and a single grand release. In his words: “Rajamouli garu, please edit and release Baahubali Part 1 and 2 together as one film. This has never happened in world cinema before. It will earn another ₹500 crore easily and give audiences a new experience.”
Now, seven years later, his idea has turned into reality. Fans and netizens are praising Vikram Narayana Rao for his foresight, calling him a visionary businessman with a cinematic mind. He may not be behind the release, but his prediction has certainly won the internet!