Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Box Office Collection Day 4: Total Reaches ₹24.3 Crore

x

Highlights

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra has earned ₹24.3 crore in India in just four days. The Malayalam version is performing strongly, with high attendance in Kerala cities. Check the full day-wise report and occupancy details.

The movie Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra is doing well in cinemas. In the first four days, it made around 24 point 30 crore rupees across India.

On Day 1 Thursday, it earned 2 points 7 crore rupees.

On Day 2 Friday, it made 4 crore rupees.

On Day 3 Saturday, it earned 7 points 6 crore rupees.

On Day 4 Sunday, it made about 10 crore rupees early estimate.

This means the movie has earned a total of 24 point 30 crore rupees in four days.

Movie Attendance on Sunday

The movie was very popular in Kerala on Sunday. Many people went to see it in cities like Kochi, Kollam, Thrissur, and Kottayam. The Malayalam version had over 75 percent of seats filled in most places.

The Telugu version was less crowded, with about 36 percent of seats filled. In Hyderabad, it was around 38 percent. In Bengaluru, it did better with 82 percent attendance for the Telugu version.

