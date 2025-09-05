Live
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues to rule, Priyanka Chopra calls it India's First Female led Superhero film
The film’s fresh storytelling has captured hearts across the industry including Priyanka Chopra who has added her voice of support
India’s First Female-led Superhero Film Triumphs at the Box Office
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a vampire-superhero rooted in Kerala folklore, has rewritten the narrative for female-led South Indian cinema. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, the film has become the highest-grossing female-led South Indian film ever, shattering the ₹120 crore barrier in just eight days. It joined the coveted ₹100 crore club in a record seven days, becoming the 12th Malayalam film and the third-fastest to achieve the feat. This includes a domestic collection of ₹54.35 crore net (₹63.50 crore gross) and an international haul nearing $7 million.
Looking at its Box Office success, the makers released the Hindi version of the film in theatres, starting September 4.
Celebrity Praise Fuels the Momentum
The film’s fresh storytelling has captured hearts across the industry including Priyanka Chopra who has added her voice of support, celebrating India’s first female superhero, Kalyani Priyadarshan and expressing excitement over the Hindi release.
Alia Bhatt too lauded the film as “a big step in cinema,” praising its unique blend of mythic folklore and mystery.
Akshay Kumar commended Priyadarshan's daughter, Kalyani’s performance on X (formerly Twitter), calling her "brilliant" and affirming that "talent runs in the family."
Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD filmmaker, Nag Ashwin, also showered praises on the Kalyani starrer.
The Hindi Release Expands the Universe
Building on its momentum in Kerala and among Tamil and Telugu audiences, the Hindi version of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra premiered on September 4, 2025, to much fanfare, Dulquer Salmaan announced, “The world is expanding.” Collection figures hint strongly at another wave of success.
Controversy: When the Spotlight Turns Too Sharp
Behind the success shines a shadow. That's right! A controversy erupted soon after release.The film faced backlash over alleged political messaging, later intensifying over the portrayal of Bengaluru in certain dialogues insinuating links to party culture, drug use, and women. It initiated outrage over misrepresentation.
Bengaluru’s Police Commissioner responded, tasking the Cyber Cell with evaluating the contentious content, signaling official scrutiny.
Filmmakers and activists also weighed in, director Mansore criticized the pattern of negative depictions, while Rupesh Rajanna demanded accountability.
In response, Wayfarer Films issued a public apology and committed to removing or amending the offending dialogue.
A Stellar Star Cast
Beyond the powerful lead, Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra or Kalliyankattu Neeli, the film also stars Naslen in dual roles as Sunny and a British Raj Army officer and Arun Kurian.