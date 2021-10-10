Love for Krishna, Chiranjeevi brought me to film industry: Suresh Kondeti

Suresh Kondeti, popularly known as 'Santhosham' Suresh was born in Palakollu and has earned a special place for himself in the film industry. His life from Journalist to Producer has many milestones. Though, watching the films of Krishna, he got to attracted to films, Chiranjeevi's films gave inspiration to his entry into film industry. Suresh Kondeti, speaks about his life journey with 'The Hans India'. Let's have a look into it.



How did you get the interest on film industry?

I belong from Palakollu in West Godavari district. There is a word that it is the birthplace of cinema. So, I have grown up in such situations. As like many people in film industry, I also entered to become an actor and did some small roles. From there life shifted towards journalism two decades ago. I gained some experience as a film journalist in 'Krishnapatrika' and 'Vartha' dailies, later started my own film weekly 'Santosham'.

What made you become a producer from a journalist?

While continuing as a journalist, I also did as a PR for films. I had done as a PR for nearly 600 films. Being a Chiranjeevi fan, did his movies in particular. In this process, I started SK Pictures and began distributing and producing films. Director Rajamouli's 'Student No. 1' has laid the foundation as a distributor. We have done distribution for nearly 75 films. Having that experience, became a producer with the film 'Premisthe'. The first film was a solid success.

Tell us about your acting career

In the beginning of my career, I did some small roles in films. Later shifted my path towards journalism, distribution and couldn't make it possible. But in recent times, directors have been approaching me for pivotal roles. The character of Vangaveeti Ranga in the movie 'Devineni' is now I am working on and few more key roles in other films.

MAA elections is the hot topic now everywhere. What is your call on that?

I worked as executive committee member for Movie Artists Association for six times and currently contesting the Movie Artists Association elections as an executive member from the 'Cinema Biddalam' panel, which was started by Prakash Raj. He is always updated. His vision towards the development made me to join his panel. This heat is common before any elections and everything will be normal from the next day of elections.

How did you get the idea of 'Santhosham' awards?

I distributed 'Santhosham' film starring Nagarjuna and thought that, if the film runs good at box-office, I will start a magazine named 'Santhosham' in 2002 and have been running successfully from last twenty years. On an occasion, Nagarjuna said that there are no quality awards in Telugu appreciating our talents. So, that word made me to start "Santhosham Awards". The awards were not presented last two years due to pandemic. This year, it will be held on November 14.