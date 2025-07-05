‘Love in Vietnam’ world premiere shines at Danang Asian Film Festival 2025

The much-anticipated India-Vietnam co-production Love in Vietnam had its grand Red Carpet World Premiere at the 3rd Danang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF 2025) on July 1 at the Ariyana Convention Centre, Danang. The romantic musical drama stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan, and marks the first cinematic collaboration between the two nations.

The star-studded evening witnessed lead actors Shantanu Maheshwari and Kha Ngan, director Rahhat Shah Kazmi, and producers Captain Rahul Bali, Sarvesh Goel, Mohammed Antuley, Sahil Sheikh, and Zeba Sajid gracing the red carpet. Esteemed dignitaries including Ms. Ngo Phuong Lan (Director of DANAFF), Ms. T. Ajungla Jamir (Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India), and other officials from the tourism and cultural sectors of Vietnam were present at the event.

Love in Vietnam is more than a cross-border love story. Set against the scenic beauty of Vietnam, it explores universal themes like love, sacrifice, resilience, and cultural unity. Written and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film was first announced at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024.

Speaking about the film, Kazmi said, “The audience response has been overwhelming. It proves that love, as a theme, transcends language and borders.”

Produced by a powerful team including Omung Kumar, the film features Indian veterans Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Farida Jalal, alongside a vibrant cast from both countries. The film is expected to release globally later this year, paving the way for stronger cinematic ties between India and Vietnam.