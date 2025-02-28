‘Lucky Baskhar’ Creates History: 13 Weeks on Netflix!

'Dulquer Salmaan’s 'Lucky Baskhar' has achieved a record-breaking milestone, becoming the first South Indian film to trend on Netflix for 13 consecutive weeks! Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya, the film continues to win hearts across the globe.

From its theatrical release to its digital run, 'Lucky Baskhar' has been a massive success, praised for its gripping storyline, standout performances, and soul-stirring music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Dulquer Salmaan delivers one of his finest performances as Baskhar, bringing both depth and charisma to a story that has resonated with audiences of all generations.

Since premiering on Netflix, the film has dominated streaming trends, gaining millions of views and cementing its place as an audience favorite worldwide. In its first week, it trended #1 on Netflix’s Top 10 in over 15 countries and held the #2 spot globally for two weeks, with an impressive 17.8 billion minutes viewed. It has now made history as the first South Indian film to trend for 13 consecutive weeks on Netflix.

With this historic achievement, Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and the entire team behind the film celebrate a truly remarkable feat. If you haven’t watched it yet, 'Lucky Baskhar' is now streaming on Netflix.