Maa Dong-seok May Star in Prabhas’s Upcoming Movies

South Korean actor Maa Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, has left fans intrigued with a recent shoutout to Indian star Prabhas, triggering speculation about his potential involvement in upcoming projects. Dong-seok posted a thumbs-up emoji alongside a poster for Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam on his Instagram Stories, just a day after filming for the highly anticipated sequel began.

This has fueled rumours that Dong-seok may be joining Prabhas in either Salaar 2 or Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, in which Prabhas plays the lead. Earlier this year, there had been widespread speculation that the South Korean actor might play the antagonist in Spirit, adding to the excitement.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans quickly reacted to the post, with one writing, "South Korean superstar #DonLee watched #Prabhas' Salaar and shared it on his Insta Story! Could this mean he’s officially confirmed for Spirit?" Another fan tweeted, "Just imagine... Rebel star #Prabhas vs macho man #DonLee in #Salaar." The idea of the two stars facing off in Salaar has sparked intense buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation.

Others joined the conversation, with one user noting, "Only Vanga can do justice to Don Lee's character in Spirit. Can't wait. Bring it on." Another fan expressed excitement, saying, "This is too good to not be true. Had to refresh his account 3 times to make sure it’s real."

Salaar Part 2 officially kicked off filming on Friday, with the production team sharing a video of Prabhas in his action-packed role as the titular character. The post read, "The journey is going to be epic... #Salaar2 begins! #PrabhasXHombal3Films #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @Vkiragandur @hombalefilms." Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a continuation of the first Salaar and is produced by Hombale Films.

Vijay Kiragandur, founder of Hombale Films, commented, "At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step toward creating timeless cinema that will entertain and inspire for generations."

Alongside Salaar 2, Prabhas has several high-profile projects in the works, including The Raja Saab, Spirit, Kalki 2, and Fauji.

Maa Dong-seok, who debuted in 2004, is best known for his role in Train to Busan (2016), where he played the heroic character Sang-hwa. His international career further soared when he starred as Gilgamesh in Marvel’s Eternals (2021), solidifying his global stardom.

With rumors swirling about a potential collaboration between Dong-seok and Prabhas, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of his involvement in either Salaar 2 or Spirit. Whether he's joining Salaar or facing off against Prabhas in Spirit, the possibility of this cross-cultural collaboration is sure to excite fans from both Indian and South Korean cinema.