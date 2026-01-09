‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ teaser trailer: Samantha packs a punch in saree

Star actress Samantha is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram, a project she is producing under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. The film has been creatively shaped by Raj Nidimoru and marks Samantha’s much-awaited reunion with director Nandini Reddy after their successful collaboration in Oh Baby.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled a fresh promotional asset titled the “Teaser Trailer,” offering a gripping glimpse into the film’s intriguing premise. The teaser introduces Samantha as a seemingly innocent woman who enters a traditional joint family as a new daughter-in-law. Calm, soft-spoken, and unassuming on the surface, her character initially blends seamlessly into village life.

However, the teaser slowly peels away layers to reveal a darker, more intense undertone. Beneath her naïve exterior lies a woman driven by a powerful mission of revenge. As the narrative progresses, even her own family members struggle to comprehend her true identity, setting the stage for a suspense-filled emotional drama.

The teaser effectively builds curiosity without revealing too much, striking a balance between mystery and spectacle. Stylised action sequences form a major highlight, with Samantha delivering powerful combat moves and commanding screen presence. Her transformation from a quiet daughter-in-law to a fierce force adds weight to the teaser and hints at a performance-driven film.

Adding to the impact is Santosh Narayanan’s background score, which elevates the mood and intensity of the visuals. The music complements the narrative shift from simplicity to aggression, enhancing the overall teaser experience.

With Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha appears to be continuing her focus on strong, unconventional roles, while also expanding her creative footprint as a producer.