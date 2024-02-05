'MAA' President Vishnu Manchu met Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Live
Movie Artist Association (MAA) President Vishnu Manchu met Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday as a courtesy call. He felicitated the Deputy CM with a shawl and presented with a prize on behalf of the film industry. Both of them discussed many things in this meeting. MAA President Vishnu Manchu shared about this meeting on his social media.
"It was a pleasure to meet Mr. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana. We discussed many things. We talked about the anti-drug campaign on behalf of the Telugu film industry. In such a difficult situation, we are all ready to work together with the government which is trying for a drug free society" said Vishnu Manchu.
It is known that Vishnu Manchu is currently shooting for the film 'Kannappa' with international standards. The film unit recently returned to India after completing a massive schedule in New Zealand. It is known that Prabhas, Mohanlal, Sarath Kumar, Mohan Babu and Brahmanandam are acting in this film.