'Maa Vande' celebrates Modi biopic

Silver Cast Creations proudly presents the prestigious biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled 'Maa Vande'.

Produced by Veer Reddy M under the Silver Cast Creations banner, this biopic features Malayalam star Unni Mukundan in the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H., the film narrates Modi’s journey, emphasising the message that a mother’s determination is greater than any struggle. Based on real-life incidents, the film is designed to resonate with audiences from all walks of life.

On the occasion of Unni Mukundan’s birthday, the makers released a special wishes poster, celebrating his portrayal of the Prime Minister. With his acting prowess, Unni Mukundan is set to deliver a powerful and natural performance as Narendra Modi.

The movie will showcase both the personal and political aspects of Modi’s life authentically. 'Maa Vande' is being made with international standards, high-end technical values, and top-notch VFX. Alongside pan-India languages, the film will also be released in English. The central message, “A mother’s will is greater than countless battles,” is expected to strike a deep chord with audiences.