‘Maargan’ Supernatural Thriller Impresses

Multi-talented actor Vijay Antony’s upcoming film ‘Maargan’ is gearing up for release. Directed by Leo John Paul, the film is produced by Vijay Antony Films Corporation and presented by J. Ramanjaneyulu under Sarvanth Ram Creations. Touted as a murder mystery crime thriller, ‘Maargan’ is set to hit theaters on June 27. Interestingly, the film introduces Vijay Antony’s nephew, Ajay Dhishan, as the villain.

The ensemble cast includes Samuthirakani, Mahanati Shankar, Preethika, Brigida, Vinod Sagar, Ajay Dhishan, Deepshika, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru Archana, Kanimozhi, and Anthagaram Natarajan in key roles. With post-production completed, the team has ramped up promotional activities, and the recently released trailer has raised expectations significantly.

The ‘Maargan’ trailer offers a glimpse of an edge-of-the-seat thriller packed with suspense, crime, and investigative elements. The visuals, action sequences, and powerful performances have created a strong buzz. Vijay Antony’s action scenes and Ajay Dhishan’s screen presence stand out. The ‘Maargan’ team visited Hyderabad for the trailer launch event, where they shared their experiences at a press meet.

Vijay Antony said, “I’ve known Leo John Paul for five years. Top directors often work with him as an editor—he’s one of the best. I liked his storytelling style when he narrated ‘Maargan’ to me. Everyone loved the trailer. I’m launching my sister Jaya’s son Ajay with this film. He previously worked as an assistant director for ‘Bichagadu 2’. Impressed by his dedication, I gave him this opportunity. Ram sir has been a good friend of mine for many years. He released my first Telugu film ‘Nakili’ and has supported me ever since. Now, he’s releasing ‘Maargan’. Soon, ‘Bhadrakaali’ will also come. When my films release in Telugu, Bhashya Shree Garu handles everything—this is our 12th collaboration. Deepshika’s role will impress everyone. Brigida is a talented actress. ‘Maargan’ has come out exceptionally well—it’s a supernatural thriller and will be an intense, edge-of-the-seat experience. Please watch it in theaters on June 27.”

Director Leo John Paul said, “‘Maargan’ is my directorial debut. I’m thankful to Vijay Antony sir and Ramanjaneyulu sir for this opportunity. Though I’ve edited many films, this was a new experience. Vijay Antony sir, being a music director, editor, director, and producer, made the journey easy with his support. It’s a supernatural thriller. I admire director Rajamouli a lot—his films ‘Eega’ and ‘Magadheera’ are my favorites. We invested heavily in this film. The underwater sequence was particularly challenging. All post-production was done in Vijay Antony sir’s studio. Bhashya Shree Garu provided excellent dialogues and lyrics. Vijay sir has given his 100% to the role. Ajay acted impressively, especially in the underwater scenes. Deepshika and Brigida also performed wonderfully. ‘Maargan’ releases on June 27—please watch and support it.”

Ramanjaneyulu added, “I have known Vijay Antony for fifteen years. Back then, he was working as a music composer. He once told me he wanted to try acting. I asked why he wanted to turn hero when he was a successful music director, but he was determined. Since then, I’ve been associated with him. Our first film together was ‘Nakili’. Now, we’re releasing ‘Maargan’. Soon, ‘Bhadrakaali’ will also release. Vijay Antony is very relatable, like the boy next door. He is clearing the path for his nephew Ajay, who already has a project lined up with the director of ‘Bichagadu’. Vijay never thinks about money and is always ready to help others. The media should support such a good-hearted person. Please watch and support ‘Maargan’ when it releases.”

Ajay Dhishan said, “‘Maargan’ is my debut film. I’m very happy to be introduced under Vijay Antony’s banner. I’m grateful to director Leo John Paul for this opportunity. He’s a brilliant creator and renowned Tamil editor. Brigida is very talented and performed well as a police officer. Deepshika also acted beautifully. Thanks to Ram sir for releasing the film in Telugu. Bhashya Shree wrote excellent Telugu dialogues. Our film comes out on June 27. Please watch it!”

Deepshika said, “I’m very happy today. The Telugu trailer of ‘Maargan’ has been released, and I celebrated my birthday here, making it extra special. I thank director Leo John Paul for giving me such a good role. He’s a famous Tamil editor now making his directorial debut. Vijay Antony’s films are unique and socially conscious. That’s why I immediately said yes. Ajay looks exactly like his uncle Vijay Antony. I’m happy to have worked with such a wonderful team and believe ‘Maargan’ will be a big hit.”

Brigida said, “‘Maargan’ is very special to me. It’s my first film this year. I believe along with passion, one must have patience. Because I waited patiently, I got a film like ‘Maargan’. Vijay sir and Leo John Paul were my seniors in college. I have much to say, but I don’t want to reveal spoilers! Ajay didn’t act like it was his first film. I played a police officer for the first time. Deepshika is wonderful. Please watch and support ‘Maargan’ when it releases on June 27.”