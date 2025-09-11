Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 7 – India Net ₹47.68 Cr | Tamil & Telugu Hit

Madharasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth, is doing well at the box office. In its first 7 days, it earned about ₹47.68 Cr in India. The film is popular mainly in Tamil and Telugu regions.

Madharasi Box Office Story – 7 Days

Steady Performance:

Madharasi performed steadily in its first 6 days, earning around ₹47.00 Cr India net.

Day 7 Collection:

On the 7th day, the film earned about ₹0.68 Cr in India.

Overall Collections (7 Days):

India Net: ₹47.68 Cr

India Gross: Data not available

Overseas: Data not available

Worldwide: Data not available

Occupancy:

Tamil Theaters: 15.34% overall

Telugu Theaters: 13.06% overall

Top Cities Occupancy (Tamil):

Chennai: 23%

Pondicherry: 22%

Vellore: 23%

Madurai: 14%

Top Cities Occupancy (Telugu):