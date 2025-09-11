Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 7 – India Net ₹47.68 Cr | Tamil & Telugu Hit

Live
Highlights
Check out Madharasi’s 7-day box office update. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer earned ₹47.68 Cr India net with strong Tamil and Telugu occupancy. Day 7 collections included ₹0.68 Cr.
Madharasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth, is doing well at the box office. In its first 7 days, it earned about ₹47.68 Cr in India. The film is popular mainly in Tamil and Telugu regions.
Madharasi Box Office Story – 7 Days
Steady Performance:
Madharasi performed steadily in its first 6 days, earning around ₹47.00 Cr India net.
Day 7 Collection:
On the 7th day, the film earned about ₹0.68 Cr in India.
Overall Collections (7 Days):
- India Net: ₹47.68 Cr
- India Gross: Data not available
- Overseas: Data not available
- Worldwide: Data not available
Occupancy:
- Tamil Theaters: 15.34% overall
- Telugu Theaters: 13.06% overall
Top Cities Occupancy (Tamil):
- Chennai: 23%
- Pondicherry: 22%
- Vellore: 23%
- Madurai: 14%
Top Cities Occupancy (Telugu):
- Hyderabad: 13.5%
- Vizag: 22%
- Bengaluru: 8%
