Madharasi Box Office Collection Day 7 – India Net ₹47.68 Cr | Tamil & Telugu Hit

Highlights

Check out Madharasi’s 7-day box office update. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer earned ₹47.68 Cr India net with strong Tamil and Telugu occupancy. Day 7 collections included ₹0.68 Cr.

Madharasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth, is doing well at the box office. In its first 7 days, it earned about ₹47.68 Cr in India. The film is popular mainly in Tamil and Telugu regions.

Madharasi Box Office Story – 7 Days

Steady Performance:

Madharasi performed steadily in its first 6 days, earning around ₹47.00 Cr India net.

Day 7 Collection:

On the 7th day, the film earned about ₹0.68 Cr in India.

Overall Collections (7 Days):

  • India Net: ₹47.68 Cr
  • India Gross: Data not available
  • Overseas: Data not available
  • Worldwide: Data not available

Occupancy:

  • Tamil Theaters: 15.34% overall
  • Telugu Theaters: 13.06% overall

Top Cities Occupancy (Tamil):

  • Chennai: 23%
  • Pondicherry: 22%
  • Vellore: 23%
  • Madurai: 14%

Top Cities Occupancy (Telugu):

  • Hyderabad: 13.5%
  • Vizag: 22%
  • Bengaluru: 8%
