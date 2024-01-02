Live
- Ankita Lokhande on SSR's death: 'Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se'
- Investment giant Fidelity cuts Musk-run X’s valuation by 71.5%
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
- 10 years of BRS rule pushed State into debt trap: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
Just In
Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene visit Siddhivinayak Temple, seek blessings
Actress Madhuri Dixit had a spiritual start to her New Year, as she visited Siddhivinayak Temple, here, along with her husband Shriram Nene, on Tuesday.
Mumbai: Actress Madhuri Dixit had a spiritual start to her New Year, as she visited Siddhivinayak Temple, here, along with her husband Shriram Nene, on Tuesday.
The actress sought blessings for her upcoming Marathi movie 'Panchak'. In the video captured by papparazzi, the 'Tezaab' actress can be seen wearing a pastel pink coloured anarkali suit with intricate embroidery on it.
She kept her hair open, and opted for a minimal makeup. While, her husband wore a traditional red kurta with full sleeves.
The couple can be seen offering prayers, and the priest is seen putting tikka on their forehead.
Madhuri had tied the knot with Shriram in October 1999. The couple have two sons Arin and Ryan.
Her upcoming movie 'Panchak' is directed by Jayant Jathar, and stars Adinath Kothare in the lead.
Meanwhile, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma'.