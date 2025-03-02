‘MADSquare’ arrives early for fans!

Following the massive success of ‘MAD,’ expectations for the sequel have soared. With every asset, especially the recently released teaser, ‘MADSquare’ has doubled the madness, setting the stage for a blockbuster opening at the box office. Initially scheduled for a March 29 release, the film will now hit the big screens a day earlier on March 28 due to distributor requests. With an extended weekend and holiday advantage, the film is poised for a sensational start.

Producer Naga Vamsi confirmed the change, stating that with the request and support of their esteemed distributors, ‘MADSquare’ is arriving a day earlier on March 28. Since March 29 falls on Amavasya, the distributors felt it was best to advance the release, and the team was happy to oblige. He also clarified that there was never any intention to cause a last-minute rescheduling and expressed hope that March 28 would be a memorable day for Telugu cinema, with both ‘Robinhood’ and ‘MADSquare’ lighting up the big screens. Extending his best wishes to actor Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula for their big release, he added that this summer would be filled with laughter and entertainment.

Sithara Entertainments is on an unstoppable winning streak, delivering back-to-back quality entertainers. With ‘MADSquare’ following the success of ‘Tillu Square,’ ‘Lucky Bhaskar,’ and ‘Daaku Maharaaj,’ the banner is aiming for a hat-trick blockbuster. The film is produced by Harika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya, with Naga Vamsi presenting it under Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios.

Director Kalyan Shankar, known for his expertise in comedy and entertainment, has already proven his mettle with ‘MAD.’ Now, with ‘MADSquare,’ he is set to deliver an even bigger laughter riot, exuding confidence in the film’s entertainment quotient. The film stars Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shoban, and Ram Nithin in lead roles, with Reba John featuring in a special song. The teaser also teased exciting glimpses of KV Anudeep and Priyanka Jawalkar, adding to the fun.

Music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, with cinematography handled by Shamdat Sainudeen. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is overseeing the film’s editing. With the hype at its peak, ‘MADSquare’ is all set for a massive opening at the box office. Stay tuned for more updates!