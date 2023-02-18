Maha Shivaratri 2023: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn And A Few Other Film Stars Extend Festive Wishes Through Social Media…

Today being the auspicious Maha Shivaratri, people visit temples to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Some of them also stay awake all night and follows the ritual of fasting all day! Even most of the film stars also celebrated this festival with utmost devotion. They also treated their fans and netizens by unveiling new updates from their upcoming movies. Along with treating with the updates, they also extended festive wishes sharing beautiful pics on social media…



Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and a few other film stars wished their fans through social media… Take a look!

She shared a beautiful image from her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam and wrote, "Om Namah Shivaya!

May the blessings of Lord

Shiva remain with you throughout your life".

Happy Shivaratri everyone.❤️ may lord shiva bless us all. 🤗 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 18, 2023





Wishing you all a happy #Mahashivratri! May the light always guide you 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 18, 2023





Happy #MahaShivaratri !!



May the Divine & Eternal Glory of

The Adi Yogi Lord Shiva grant

peace,prosperity and harmony to all!



అందరికీ మహాశివరాత్రి శుభాకాంక్షలు ! pic.twitter.com/15igL3Fu7B — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023





T 4561 - हर हर महादेव ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2023





This Tollywood's ace actress crooned a special song 'Nirvana Shatakam' on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and showcased her devotion towards Lord Shiva. She sang the song along with her daughter Manchu Nirvana. Along with sharing the song, she also wrote, "I came across the song 'Nirvana Shatakam' in 2014. That year, my daughter was born, and the name Nirvana became even more meaningful to me after hearing the song. It is beautiful to realize that we are pure consciousness and bliss. I wish for everyone in the universe to feel this love and understanding about life and our existence. This song helped me to understand more about life and question my own existence. I hope more people listen to this song and the works of Adishankaracharya, which are still relevant today despite being thousands of years old. This is my ode to Lord Shiva, who I deeply connect with. It is a dream come true to sing this song and to have visited Kasi to shoot the video. I share this with you now and forever."

Happy Maha Sivarathri to all..

May Lord Parameswara bless us with happiness and prosperity 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/XbihL6Kg3p — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) February 18, 2023





Ajay Devgn is seen performing abhishekam to Lord Shiva on this special occasion and wrote, "Sometimes a director waits for one, that one unreal, mesmeric frame… and one day it just happens. That was the day I was filming the Maha Aarti sequence at Benaras. I felt an overwhelming magic that can only be experienced and seldom articulated. The spiritual energy of the place and the electrifying aura of the people all came together in one frame! As the crowd chanted 'Har Har Mahadev', I felt an unmatchable power of the divine enveloping around me. Today on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I share frames from my movie Bholaa. Seek the magic and you will see it… हर हर महादेव!"

Happy Maha Shivaratri…