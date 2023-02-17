Maha Shivaratri Special Poster Is Unveiled From Samantha And Dev Mohan's Shaakuntalam Movie

Tomorrow being auspicious Maha Shivaratri, most people offer special pooja to Lord Shiva… Even celebrities also extend festive wishes to their fans through social media. Off late, the makers of Samantha and Dev Mohan's upcoming movie Shaakuntalam unveiled the 'Maha Shivaratri' poster and showcased Sam in a complete classy appeal!

Samantha is seen praying the God in this pic and looked classy in a white saree.

Going with the earlier released "Madhura Gathamaa…" song, it makes us once again reminisce the story of King Dushyant and Shakuntala. With the curse of Durvasa Maharshi, King forgets his past and his royal finger ring also goes missing. Thus, he forgets his love tale with Shakuntala and leaves her in the tapovan itself and denies marrying her even after Shakuntala turns pregnant. The song portrays the same story and the song makes us visualise the beautiful love tale.

Shaakuntalam movie will now be released on 14th April, 2023 as a summer delight! The earlier released trailer and the lyrical videos raised the expectations a notch higher.

In this trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan and accidentally meets her. They immediately fall for each other and then exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

This historical love tale is helmed by ace director Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.