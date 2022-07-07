Mahesh Babu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal And Rakshit Shetty Are All Set To Launch The Teaser Of Ponniyin Selvan – 1

The makers of the most-awaited movie of the season Ponniyin Selvan are treating the netizens and the audience with awesome updates from a couple of dates. They shared the first look posters of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan and showcased all these lead actors in the regal attires of Chola dynasty. As the release date is nearing, they also planned to unveil the teaser of this periodic movie in a unique way. They picked the ace actors of Tollywood, Bollywood, Kollywood and Kannada film industries to release the teaser and also announced the names of the stars with the 'Thank You' motion posters.

Mahesh Babu For Telugu

Mohanlal For Malayalam

Amitabh Bachchan For Hindi

Rakshit Shetty For Kannada…

Earlier in the morning the makers also unveiled the first look poster of Trisha Krishnan and showcased her as Princess Kundavai…

Sharing the poster, they also wrote, "In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! @MadrasTalkies_ #ManiRatnam @arrahman".

Trisha looked awesome in the first look poster and is introduced as Princess Kundavai. In the world of men, she will be shown as a courageous woman and sported in the Chola dynasty regal attire. Her antique ornaments and winsome smile made her own grandeur appeal!

This ambitious project of Mani Ratnam is being made basing a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie will showcase the story of great king Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty.

Ponniyan Selvan series is being directed by Mani Ratnam and is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Mani Ratnam under the Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies banners.

'Ponniyin Selvan' has an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kishore, Riyaz Khan and Shobita Dhulipalla.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 movie will now be released in the theatres on 30th September, 2022!