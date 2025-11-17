Mahesh Babu as Rudhra in Varanasi: Trailer Crosses 12 Million Views

The makers of Varanasi have revealed Mahesh Babu’s look as Rudhra on Staruday. The update has made fans very excited.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the movie stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

M. M. Keeravaani is composing the music for the film andis produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya under Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

The trailer has gone viral, getting over 12 million views in one day.

Mahesh Babu’s powerful look, Rajamouli’s direction, and the strong trailer response make Varanasi a highly awaited film.

Watch the title release teaser here:







