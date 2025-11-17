  1. Home
Mahesh Babu as Rudhra in Varanasi: Trailer Crosses 12 Million Views

  Created On:  17 Nov 2025 12:38 PM IST
Mahesh Babu as Rudhra in Varanasi: Trailer Crosses 12 Million Views
Mahesh Babu’s powerful look as Rudhra in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is out

The makers of Varanasi have revealed Mahesh Babu’s look as Rudhra on Staruday. The update has made fans very excited.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the movie stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

M. M. Keeravaani is composing the music for the film andis produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya under Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

The trailer has gone viral, getting over 12 million views in one day.

Mahesh Babu’s powerful look, Rajamouli’s direction, and the strong trailer response make Varanasi a highly awaited film.

Watch the title release teaser here:



Mahesh Babu RudhraVaranasi movieSS Rajamouli new filmVaranasi trailer viewsMahesh Babu first lookPriyanka Chopra Jonas Varanasi

