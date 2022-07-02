Mahesh Babu Calls Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' As A Blockbuster Cinema And Tags It As 'A New Age Cult Classic'…

It is all known that South Indian ace actor Kamal Haasan's recent movie Vikram turned into a blockbuster and bagged record-breaking collections. Even the critics and most of the actors of Tollywood and Kollywood praised the movie and dropped their reviews on social media. Off late, even the Telugu film industry's ace actor Mahesh Babu also applauded the whole team of the movie and dropped his review on social media…



#Vikram... Blockbuster Cinema!! A New-Age cult classic!! @Dir_Lokesh would love to catch up with you and discuss the entire process of Vikram! Mind-bending…Sensational stuff brother 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 2, 2022

Mahesh Babu appreciated the movie by jotting down, "#Vikram... Blockbuster Cinema!! A New-Age cult classic!! @Dir_Lokesh would love to catch up with you and discuss the entire process of Vikram! Mind-bending…Sensational stuff brother. Scintillating performances by @VijaySethuOffl & #FahadhFaasil. Acting cannot get better than this! Wow! @anirudhofficial What a musical score! Your best ever! It's going to top my playlist for a long time... Shine on! And finally about the legend @ikamalhaasan... not qualified enough to comment about the acting All I can say is.. as your biggest fan, it was one of my proudest moments!! Congrats to you Sir and your wonderful team. @RKFI @Udhaystalin".

Vikram movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner. It also has Shivani Narayanan, Anish Padmanabhan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, Arjun Das, Chemban Vinod Jose, Jaffer Sadiq, Sampath Ram, Hareesh Peradi, Shanvi Srivastava, Myna Nandhini, Maheswari and Darshanaa Vijayakumar in the prominent roles. Anirudh Ravichander tuned the songs while the cinematography section is handled by Girish Gangadharan. Coming to Telugu, young actor Nithiin released it under his home banner Shresht Movies.

The movie crossed 400 crores collection mark and is all set to air on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform from 8th July, 2022!