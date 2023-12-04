Mahesh Babu heroine gets MMA training; here is the video

Meenakshii Chaudhary, is one of the most happening actresses in the recent times. She is experiencing the peak of her career with notable projects such as “Guntur Kaaram,” with Mahesh Babu and “Thalapathy 68,” with Vijay. The actress posts pictures and videos in her social media handle Instagram frequently and keep her fans engaged.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a captivating video, stepping into the realm of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) for the first time under the expert guidance of coach Nasar Bin Ahmed Alay. She commented that it helped her fight the stress. The video is now creating waves across various social media platforms. Meenakshii’s both the films “Guntur Kaaram” and “Thalapathy 68,” are set for release next year.



