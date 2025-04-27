Mahesh Babu requests new date from ED citing shooting commitments

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has sent a formal letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) requesting a postponement of his scheduled appearance. The actor informed the authorities that he would not be able to attend the inquiry tomorrow due to his ongoing film shooting.

Mahesh Babu, who is currently busy with the filming of his upcoming project, explained in the letter that his professional commitments have made it impossible for him to be present for the scheduled questioning. In light of this, he has asked the ED to grant him an alternative date for his appearance.

The actor had been summoned by the ED in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to certain Hyderabad-based real estate firms. It is reported that he had endorsed projects by some of these companies, which are now under scrutiny for alleged financial irregularities.

Sources suggest that while Mahesh Babu is not directly accused of any wrongdoing, the agency considers his testimony crucial for the ongoing investigation. The ED has not yet officially responded to his request for a new date.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is deeply engaged in the shoot of 'SSMB29', a high-budget action-adventure film directed by S.S. Rajamouli, which involves complex sequences and large-scale production efforts.