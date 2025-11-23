Mahesh Babu unveils ‘Vrushakarma’ first look

Superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the powerful first look of Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya, director Karthik Dandu, SVCC, and Sukumar Writings’ never-before mythical thriller — the most ambitious project, ‘NC24’, now officially titled ‘Vrushakarma’.

When exceptional talents come together, the outcome is nothing short of a magnum opus. In this spirit, Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya, fresh off the massive success of ‘Thandel’, and visionary director Karthik Dandu, who delivered a blockbuster debut with ‘Virupaksha’, have joined forces for a never-before-seen mythical thriller. This highly ambitious project is being jointly produced by SVCC and Sukumar Writings and is presented by Bapineedu.

After generating huge anticipation through two intriguing behind-the-scenes glimpses, the makers have now officially unveiled the film’s title and first look, marking the special occasion of Naga Chaitanya’s birthday. Superstar Mahesh Babu revealed the title and first-look poster across his social media platforms, extending his heartfelt wishes to the entire team.

The film is powerfully titled ‘Vrushakarma’, meaning “one whose actions are righteous,” signifying Naga Chaitanya’s character in the movie. The first-look poster of ‘Vrushakarma’ packs raw intensity. Naga Chaitanya is seen holding a thick rod in his hand, looking highly focused and serious. His clothes are dusty, and the scene around him is filled with flying dirt and smoke, giving it an intense action feel. The background features old, ancient-style buildings and a dramatic sky with bright golden light, enhancing the poster’s powerful, mythological vibe.

Naga Chaitanya’s muscular physique, sweat-soaked determination, and fierce expression heighten the sense of physical struggle and survival. This is certainly his best look so far.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @chay_akkineni. ‘Vrushakarma’ looks super solid… looking forward to this. @karthikdandu86 @Meenakshiioffl @BvsnP @aryasukku #SparshShrivastava #RagulDHerian @AJANEESHB @Srinagendra_Art @NavinNooli @SVCCofficial @SukumarWritings,” wrote Mahesh Babu on X.

The title reveal not only meets but exceeds expectations, promising a cinematic spectacle of massive scale. With Karthik Dandu’s unique blend of history and mythology, ‘Vrushakarma’ is set to showcase Naga Chaitanya in a completely new and never-seen-before avatar.

The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady opposite Chaitanya, with Sparsh Shrivastava of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ fame portraying the antagonist.

‘Vrushakarma’ boasts some of the industry’s finest technicians: Ragul D. Herian handles cinematography, Ajaneesh B. Loknath composes the music, Sri Nagendra Tangala oversees production design, and Naveen Nooli manages editing.