Women break barriers in diverse fields

Visakhapatnam: Over the years, women have broken barriers in diverse fields such as science, politics, business, sports, and the arts, said B Karunasri executive engineer, APPCB, Srikakulam. Ahead of the International Women’s Day, she underlined the need to celebrate strength, resilience and achievements of women across all walks of life.

She advocated that women should be given freedom to make their own choices, gain access quality education, secure employment, and participate equally in decision-making at home and in society.

From leading nations to managing households, from driving innovation to nurturing families, Karunasri stated that women play a vital role in shaping a progressive society.

However, true empowerment can only be achieved when discrimination, violence, and inequality are completely stopped against women, she underlined.

According to her, empowering women strengthens families, communities, and the nation as a whole.