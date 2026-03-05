Study highlights genetic richness of wild banana for climate-resilient farming

Researchers at Nagaland University have conducted an extensive study on the genetic diversity of Musa sikkimensis, a wild banana species native to the Eastern Himalayas and Northeast India, underscoring its importance for climate resilience and sustainable agriculture.

Commonly known as the Darjeeling banana or Sikkim banana, Musa sikkimensis is a wild-seeded species that serves as a vital genetic reservoir. The research team found that it possesses traits linked to disease resistance, environmental stress tolerance and climate adaptability, making it a valuable resource for future banana breeding and crop improvement programmes. Although the species is not widely cultivated for edible fruit, it plays a crucial role in strengthening crop resilience and ensuring long-term agricultural sustainability. The study, titled “Exploring the Genetic Diversity of Musa sikkimensis Land Races in Nagaland, India,” documents the strong adaptive potential of local banana germplasm across diverse environmental conditions. Researchers emphasised that conserving such genetic resources is critical, particularly in Nagaland, which lies within the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot and hosts rich indigenous banana diversity.

However, increasing anthropogenic pressures, deforestation and changing agricultural practices have placed many wild genotypes at risk of decline and possible extinction. The researchers noted a growing shift among farmers toward hybrid and tissue-culture banana varieties, which could accelerate the erosion of traditional and wild germplasm.

The findings have been published in a peer-reviewed journal focusing on biodiversity, ecology and environmental conservation. The paper was co-authored by research scholars K. R. Singh, Dr. S. Walling and Dr. Animesh Sarkar from the university’s Department of Horticulture.

According to the researchers, field exploration in remote forest regions posed challenges due to difficult terrain, limited accessibility and low awareness among farmers about the importance of germplasm conservation.

Despite these constraints, the team identified and documented several previously unclassified banana genotypes through collaborative efforts with experts from across the country.

The study also highlights the ethnobotanical significance of wild bananas among indigenous communities in Nagaland. Various plant parts are traditionally used for food, fibre, medicine and cultural practices, with reported medicinal applications.

To support conservation efforts, the university has established a Banana Biodiversity Corridor within its Department of Horticulture. The corridor functions as a living field gene bank, integrating in situ and ex situ conservation approaches while supporting genetic research and climate-resilient breeding initiatives.

Researchers stated that protecting wild banana diversity is essential not only for preserving ecological heritage but also for strengthening food security and developing climate-resilient crop varieties in the future.